‘Property Brother’ Jonathan Scott Splits up With Girlfriend of Two Years

While one of the Property Brothers prepares to get married, another is announcing a breakup. Jonathan Scott took to Instagram to announce the end of his relationship with his girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov.

He wrote that there’s “no drama or negativity” in their breakup and that they will “continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote. “

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go,” he finished.

Fans reacted with sadness and support for the HGTV contractor.

“This breaks my heart,” someone wrote.

“I’m literally sick to my stomach. I’m so sad…i know life happens, it’s happened to all of us…still….” another echoed.

“May you each have a wonderful journey on the path to your destination. Mutual respect is a great foundation for a life time friendship. God Bless you!” one person wrote.

“Sorry to hear that it didn’t work but so wonderful that you’re staying so respectful of each other and the time you had together,” another said.

The two are splitting after two years together. In an interview in October 2016 with Chelsea Handler on her Netflix show, Chelsea, Scott revealed that he met Kuznetsov, a radio talk show producer, at a charity event, but initially failed to get her info.

“She was like a ghost. Nobody knew who she was,” he told Handler, revealing he was able to track her down and reconnect six months later after noticing her in the background of a picture a friend posted.

In one post from last winter that’s now heartbreaking for Property Brothers fans, Scott wrote, “When you meet somebody who makes you smile and laugh non stop… you know you have something special.”

In November, he called Kuznetsov his “number one supporter.”

“She will buy a greeting card and tuck it into my pocket or put it into my suitcase,” he told Us Weekly. “I’ll be at a hotel and pull out my toiletry bag and find a little note from her. She’s my number one supporter.”

In January, Scott told Us Weekly that he and Kuznetsov were in no hurry to get married like his brother, Drew Scott, and his fiancée, Linda Phan.

“Not right now,” the HGTV personality responded when asked about impending nuptials. “My girlfriend and I have been dating for two years and just having a blast … It’s been great.”

Scott’s brother Drew plans to walk down the aisle in a European destination wedding in May — the same month Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed.

“The royal family asked us if we could just combine [the two weddings] to save money,” the realtor joked. “We’re actually going to do a double-date wedding.”