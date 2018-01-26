‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott in No Hurry to Get Married

What’s the hurry? Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov aren’t rushing to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

“Not right now,” the HGTV personality responded when asked about impending nuptials by Us Weekly. “My girlfriend and I have been dating for two years and just having a blast … It’s been great.”

The 39-year-old previously opened up about his supportive relationship and the cute little things Kuznetsov does for him amid their busy schedules.

“She will buy a greeting card and tuck it into my pocket or put it into my suitcase,” he told Us Weekly in November. “I’ll be at a hotel and pull out my toiletry bag and find a little note from her. She’s my number one supporter.”

Although the couple isn’t picking out save the dates just yet, Scott admits he and Kuznetsov will soon “have big shoes to fill” as twin brother Drew prepares to tie the knot with his fiancé Linda Phan in a European destination wedding this May — the same month Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed.

“The royal family asked us if we could just combine [the two weddings] to save money,” the realtor joked. “We’re actually going to do a double-date wedding.”

Drew and Phan have discussed having a non-traditional, off-camera, wedding in the past.

“We’re coming up with some handcrafted fun stuff for everybody, designing the cake and designing different aspects of what we want the ceremony to look like,” Drew explained. “There are a lot of elements going into it, but the main thing for us is we want to spend time with our family and friends and celebrate.”

And what would a wedding be without the bachelor party?

“It’s going to have to be something that involves adrenaline,” Scott told PEOPLE in the past. “Drew is an adrenaline junkie so he wants to get out there and do some extreme sports or something. We won’t tell you what it’s going to be but maybe bungee jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge or something. … It will be something wild.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @mrsilverscott