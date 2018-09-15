‘Property Brothers’ Twin Jonathan Scott Admits to Turning Down ‘The Bachelor’

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott was asked to star on ABC‘s The Bachelor multiple times, but turned each opportunity down, Scott and twin brother Drew Scott said last weekend.

“Jonathan has been pitched like, I think four times now, been approached to be the Bachelor. He don’t need that,” Drew told Us Weekly at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9. “Anyway, I think right now he’s just focusing on what we’re doing, the shows, we’re launching our first kids’ book next month, which is exciting. Eventually he’ll have time and then I’ll pawn him off for a dating show or something.”

Jonathan, 40, said being on The Bachelor would give him “so much anxiety,” but it has not stopped ABC from chasing him.

“I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago,” Jonathan said. “I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like Amazing Race. [It] would be fun … but not The Bachelor.”

Jonathan was asked if he would do the show if he didn’t have to commit to marrying the recipient of the final rose.

“Oh, just frivolous sex? Oh, that sounds fun,” he joked.

Jonathan has been single since he split from girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in April. His brother Drew has been more lucky in love though, marrying longtime girlfriend Linda Phan in May.

While Jonathan might be focused on his professional commitments, Drew seems to be a little obsessed with putting more on his brother’s plate. In August, Drew said he was “pushing” Jonathan to do ABC’s Dancing With The Stars after his own successful stint on the show.

“I mean, our schedules are crazy, I don’t think he will,” Drew told Hollywood Life last month. “He keeps saying, ‘Well, you came in third.’ Wait, third? No, fourth, I came fourth. And he’s, like, ‘If you came in fourth, I would come in first.’ So I think he needs to put his feet in the mouth. He needs to do it.”

Aside from their successful HGTV series, the duo has a children’s book coming out on Oct. 2. Builder Brothers: Big Plans was written by the duo, with illustrations by Kim Smith. It is about a pair of brothers who try to design an elaborate dog house for their two dogs, but grown ups try to stop them.

“It’s exactly the kind of story we would have loved to read growing up,” Jonathan told PEOPLE in June. “It’s all about trying to do what seems impossible and succeeding in all sorts of unexpected way.”

Property Brothers airs on HGTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

