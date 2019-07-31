‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal the 2 Colors Homeowners Should Avoid When Painting Walls

Looking to paint your walls or update your house? The Property Brothers have a little advice before you get started. Drew and Jonathan Scott say the two colors of paint any homeowner should avoid is yellow and red.

During an episode of the popular HGTV series Property Brothers: Buying & Selling titled “Condo Dreams,” the brothers traveled to Calgary, Alberta, Canada to help a woman named Roseanne transform her dated home into something brand new. The woman who was recently widowed, was looking for new ways to liven up her house without taking away too much, and starting with the wall colors was one of them.

“Yellow walls don’t really sell these days,” Jonathan suggests while they all take a run-through her home to identify the problem areas.

After passing through the living room, they venture into the kitchen where the brothers are met with yet another wall color that strikes their attention. Roseanne was sporting a dark red in that room and the design expert couldn’t help but to describe it as “angry ’90s red walls.” The entire group agreed that the choice of color didn’t offer the room but credit, making the area look smaller than it really was.

As a solution, he suggested swapping out the mustard and ketchup style colors with more of a neutral vibe in order to better her resale value on the property.

The first fix was to bring in a more trendy style of having the kitchen and living room space open as one big room, so Jonathan, Roseanne and her sister-in-law went to town with sledgehammers and tore down one of the red walls to expand that area

In the end, the duo went with cool grey colors to accent black cabinetry, along with a black-and-white stone fireplace in the front.

Roseanne’s home ended up selling for $815,000 dollars, totaling out for a $200,000 gain.

The twins also updated their older siblings former bachelor pad in Las Vegas now that JD Scott is engaged. JD recently opened up about his debilitating illness that has he and his fiancé Annalee Belle filled with questions.

“Human beings are delicate creatures and I found out just how delicate this last year as I struggled against something very serious,” he wrote as a video caption. “It has been a race for answers and a frustrating journey when it seems like everything is against you, even time.”

“Warning, this video is long and quite emotional at times. Please bear with me when I can’t find the words or a voice to talk about some of the more painful memories,” he concluded.