‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Sibling JD Makes Appearance on ‘Forever Home’

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott‘s brother JD Scott is making an appearance in this week’s episode of HGTV‘s Property Brothers: Forever Home. The Scott twins will give their older brother’s Las Vegas bachelor pad a head-to-toe transformation now that he is engaged to makeup artist, Annalee Belle.

After buying the bachelor pad in a renowned Las Vegas neighborhood almost eight years ago, JD’s cozy residence is in dire need of updates. Thankfully, the Scott twins come to the rescue, helping to give JD and their future sister-in-law a refreshing makeover for the new home of their dreams.

JD, 43, and Belle, got engaged on Oct. 31, 2018. However, the couple did not share the big news publicly until posting about it on Instagram Nov. 20.

“IT. HAPPENED. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!” Belle wrote on Instagram. “[J.D.] proposed to me on Halloween, but we only told friends and family until now. I’m bracing myself for all the ‘It’s about time’ comments. [Laughing out loud].”

Belle later wrote that she was not telling anyone they should get married and admitted she was not interested in tying the knot until a few months before JD proposed.

“I had no real desire to get married until a couple months ago, so it’s not like JD was scared or whatever people assume. He was just waiting for me. And [oh my God]…the proposal was OUTRAGEOUS! He had hidden cameras so we should be able to share that’s eventually. It was one-of-a-kind for sure,” Belle wrote. “Here we come, rest of our lives! Expect tons of adventure and lots more weirdness!”

While JD might not be as famous as his younger brothers, he is a familiar face to HGTV fans. He has appeared on Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home. He also hosted All-American Amusement Parks for Great American Country. JD also tried his hand at directing and acting, appearing in a handful of short films between 2009 and 2011.

After JD’s upcoming wedding, Jonathan will be the lone bachelor Scott brother. In May 2018, Drew married Linda Phan in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy.

Forever Home is the Scott twins’ latest show, in which they help families update homes they plan to live in for the rest of their lives. In a June interview for The Canadian Press, Drew called helping JD. “incredibly emotional for us.”

“[JD] is a busy guy and he’s never really been able to fully commit to transforming his space, and it’s also felt like a bachelor pad for many years,” Drew said. “Now he’s engaged and he and his soon-to-be wife are going to be living in the house and we wanted to make sure it had a bit of both of their personalities in it.”

The Property Brothers: Forever Home episode “JD and Annalee” airs Wednesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images