‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Allegedly Earned More Than $500 Million in 2018

Property Brothers twins Drew and Jonathan Scott are worth half-a-billion dollars, according to a report published earlier this week.

The HGTV stars are on the cover of this month’s Entrepreneur Magazine, which reports that they made more than $500 million in 2018 alone thanks to their multiple ventures.

The Scott brothers turned their real estate business into the successful Property Brothers show, which inspired five other spinoff shows produced by their company, Scott Brothers Entertainment. Those shows provided the foundation for Scott Living, their furniture, decor and housewares brand. Up next, they plan on launching a consumer-facing design platform called Casaza.

They also wrote two books, and their first children’s book, Builder Brothers Big Plans, was published in October. They also have brand partnerships, and made an appearance in ADT’s Super Bowl commercial.

Jonathan admitted the duo is in rarefied air with the revenue they pulled in last year.

“There are probably less than 100 actors who make more than we do across our empire,” Jonathan told Entrepreneur. “We thought it was the bee’s knees to be a successful actor, but pursuing that would have never opened up this world to us.”

Juggling all these businesses is not easy, but they have figured out a system. Drew has been working on Scott Living while Jonathan works on the set of Property Brothers whenever they have a free moment.

“Between shots, we’re always on email,” Jonathan said. “Our team knows that we divide and conquer; if Drew has responded [to an email], I don’t.”

Before Property Brothers hit the big time, Drew tried his hand at acting and Jonathan had dreams of becoming a magician. But in 1996, they started flipping houses and established Scott Real Estate in 2004. However, Drew still had the acting bug and moved to Vancouver, which came as a shock to Jonathan.

Drew’s attempt at acting did not work out, and he found himself $140,000 in debt. During a sleepless night, he heard Jim Cuddy’s song “Pull Me Through,” which inspired him to go back to helping Jonathan. Since then, their business decisions have been made as a team.

“We want our company to be the easiest relationship anyone’s ever had,” Drew said. “A lot of talent on shows are high-maintenance jerks. At the end of the day, people want to work with who they like. We have the same thing between us.”

Aside from the millions they have made from their businesses, 2018 was also a major year for Drew. He tied the knot with Linda Phan, and their beautiful Italian wedding was the subject of a TLC special called Property Brothers: Linda And Drew Say I Do.

The next Property Brothers series, Property Brothers: Forever Home, debuts on HGTV on May 29.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino