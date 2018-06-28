Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Maternity Photos Ahead of Due Date

Counting On‘s Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo are about to welcome their little girl into the world, and the couple took time to capture the last stages of pregnancy in a Los Angeles maternity photo shoot.

With their July due date drawing closer, expectant parents Jinger and Vuolo have shared intimate images from a maternity photo shoot that captured the mom-to-be’s 34-week baby bump with the help of photographer friend Madisen Mahoney.

“A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy and I traveled to Los Angeles for meetings at The Master’s Seminary. While there we had the privilege of spending time with our dear friend Madisen Mahoney,” Jinger wrote on their website. “Since I was in my 34th week of pregnancy and Madisen is a wonderfully skilled photographer, we thought it made sense to head to downtown LA and take a few pictures! Here are the results.”

The images show the couple standing in front of the Los Angeles City Hall in the background, with Vuolo cradling Jinger’s baby bump and kissing her on the forehead. In several of the photos, Vuolo sports a light pink dress shirt, likely a nod to the little one on the way, while Jinger wears a floral floor-length dress.

The release of the images come just days after fans speculated that the 24-year-old had already gone into labor, rumors that began after Vuolo posted a photo to Instagram with the caption “ETA: Soon.” However, it is likely that the little one still has not been welcomed into the world, as Jinger is currently only 36 or 37 weeks pregnant.

The couple, who met while on a mission trip in 2015 and married in November 2016, announced in January that they were expecting.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!” the couple said.

They later revealed that the newest addition would be a little girl, marking one of the first Duggar girls of her generation, as Jessa and Jill Duggar have only had little boys.