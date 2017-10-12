‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Launching New Show That Will ‘Reject Political Correctness’

The father of the Duck Dynasty clan is coming back to TV. But, this time, he’s leaving the rest of the family at home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phil Robertson has struck a deal with conservative digital network CRTV for a new solo series called In the Woods With Phil.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CRTV (Conservative Review TV) is a subscription digital network that costs $99 per year. The new series will focus on Robertson’s personal thoughts on various topics, regardless of what the rest of media thinks. In the first clip from the show, he talks about his controversial suspension from A&E, the network that aired Duck Dynasty.

Up Next: Jase Robertson Cuts His Hair and Shaves His Beard

“What does a man do when they try to run him out of town for quoting a Bible verse?” Robertson asks on the show. “I’ll tell you what he does; he goes deep into the woods.”

Robertson also said that he plans to reject “political correctness” with his new show: “For far too long we have been told to shut up. No more. Here’s the deal America. These are my woods. Out here, I call the shots. Out here, we reject political correctness, or as I like to say, ‘pontificated crap.’”

A sneak peek of the show is set to be revealed at the Values Voters Summit this Friday.

More: Willie Robertson’s Daughter Ties the Knot