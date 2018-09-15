Peek Inside ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff’s New Portland Home

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently made a big move when they sold their home, purchasing a much more spacious abode in Portland in May.

The news has prompted rumors that the pair is preparing to expand their family, with fans eager to see the couple give their 1-year-old son, Jackson, a sibling. With multiple bedrooms and plenty of space to spread out, Zach and Tori’s new home is a great place for the pair to grow while staying close to the Roloff family, as the house is just minutes away from Zach’s family farm.

Keep reading for photos of the couple’s new pad.

The outside

Sold for $560,000, the single-family home boasts a colorful facade, a two-car garage and a comfortable front porch that offers a relaxing space to sit.

The living room

The 2,600-square foot home features Brazilian hardwood floors and wood molding throughout, with the material accenting the house’s traditional look.

The kitchen

The updated kitchen includes granite counters and white cabinets, with plenty of counter space for cooking.

Breakfast nook

A breakfast nook right next to the kitchen offers the perfect place to sit and eat, with large windows allowing for an unobstructed view of the backyard.

Sitting area

Photos of the home see it filled with plush furniture, though Zach and Tori will surely place their own unique stamp on their new space.

The master

The spacious master bedroom features more wood accents and large windows letting in plenty of natural light. The remodeled room also includes a walk-in closet and sitting area.

Master bath

The master bathroom’s double sinks will offer Zach and Tori their own space to get ready, while the dark cabinets and brown-toned backsplash keep the home’s color scheme going.

Extra bedrooms

With six bedrooms total, there’s more than enough room for Zach and Tori to expand their family and have room for guests, with any of the sleeping options likely a perfect fit for Jackson.

Outside

Outside, a back porch with a fire pit offers the family a place to sit back and entertain on cool nights.

The backyard

Visitors can step off the back porch to find a swing set, lush landscaping and an above ground pool with a surrounding deck.