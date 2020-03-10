‘Pawns Stars’ Fans Reach out to Chumlee Amid Hospitalization

Pawn Stars fans are wishing Austin “Chumlee” Russell a speedy recovery after the History Channel star was hospitalized Monday, suffering from severe abdominal pain and having trouble breathing.

The longtime employee of boss Rick Harrison’s Gold & Silver Pawn Shop broke the news on Instagram, telling his followers in his Story, “What’s up guys… stuck here in the hospital. Probably got Coronavirus.”

Chumlee explained immediately after that he was simply joking about having COVID-19, but was waiting for test results to see what was going on with his health.

Tuff day

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, Chumlee simply wrote in the caption, “It’s been a tuff day.”

The reality personality explained in his Instagram Story that after having “trouble breathing” and severe abdominal pain, boss Harrison insisted he go to the hospital.

“Rick made me come, I didn’t want to go,” he said. “I was at work when it happened. Trust me, I did not want to be here.”

Past health issues

Chumlee has had his share of past health issues, which could be why Harrison was so insistent on him getting checked out. In 2014, the Pawn Stars personality lost 100 lbs., saying it was time to take charge of his health.

“It was time for me to get healthy,” Chumlee told PEOPLE in 2014. “I started at 320 lbs. and now I’m down to 225. When I first began, I eliminated all processed foods except mustard. Now, ‘everything in moderation’ is my motto.”

Struggling to keep the weight off as the years went by, Chumlee underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, losing more than 100 lbs. that he appears to have kept off largely.

“I’ve been down, I’ve been up, I’ve been down, I’ve been up. So, when you need a little help to stay down, this is where you come,” he said in a video prior to going under the knife. “I’ve already lost 38 lbs. on my pre-op diet. They recommend you do it for a couple of weeks, but I’ve been doing it for about five or six weeks now. So that’s going to make my goal to get to 200 lbs. a lot better, a lot easier.”

Before the hospital

Chumlee appeared to be feeling in good spirits leading right up to his hospitalization, seeming jovial while appearing on The Las Vegas Review’s PodKats! earlier in the week.

Asked about the change in his life since first appearing on reality TV 11 years ago, Chumlee responded he ws still the “same type of guy.”

“Success shouldn’t change you,” he continued. “Any more than you’re normally, naturally gonna change and evolve as a person, which I think everyone does. But, if you let success change you, you’re not being true to yourself. I just stay true to myself, and if I make myself happy, along the way, I’m sure plenty of other people will be happy.”

Wishing Him Well

As Chumlee awaits the final test results and recovers from his painful afflictions, he had no shortage of fans in the comment section of his Instagram post sending him well-wishes.

“Get better soon Chumlee!” one wrote, as a second echoed, “Get well soon!”

While plenty of others wondered what was happening to their favorite reality personality, another simply wrote, “I hope you are ok!”

Sending prayers

Others sent plenty of love and prayers Chumlee’s way, with one follower commenting, “Hope to get well soon! Prayers up brother!”

“Lots of love and hugs your way!” another wrote. “I hope you get better soon! Love you!”

A different fan chimed in, “Oh nooo. Feel better!”

Reassuring the fans

After such an outpouring of support, Chumlee made sure to give fans an update on his social media, reassuring people that “tests are good,” but there was one last result that needed to come in.

As for the abdominal pain, Chumlee suggested he was constipated.

“I think it looks like I just need to poop,” he said, adding in a subsequent slide, “We good!”

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer, Getty