Paris Hilton Is Returning With New Reality Show

Paris Hilton is gearing up to play matchmaker in the metaverse with a new virtual world dating reality show called Parisland, Deadline reports. The reality star's 11:11 Media has partnered with gaming virtual world The Sandbox to create a "romantic adventure set on a tropical island" that will have players take a shot at finding love in an in-game dating reality show hosted by Hilton in The Sandbox's metaverse platform.

Parisland launches on The Sandbox on Feb. 13 and runs for a month. During that month, Parisland will provide players with five potential romantic partners and give them tasks such as "choosing wedding rings and outfits, finding out the secrets of the island chef's famed Love Burger, rescuing a castaway and flirting with other contestants" before they make their final choice of partner. Then comes the wedding, which of course has Hilton DJing for the happy couple.

"I can't think of a better way to light up the winter months than a romantic Valentine's Day getaway to Paris Hilton's tropical island in the metaverse," said Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. "Parisland offers a dazzling escape to sunny beaches, lighthearted romance, and genuine emotion as you discover and woo your romantic partner and celebrate with a destination wedding."

"We're thrilled to celebrate another holiday in the metaverse, this time in The Sandbox with a mission to help people find love," added Cynthia Miller, leader of Web3 and metaverse strategy at Hilton's 11:11 Media. "This marks yet another defining moment for Paris and 11:11 Media, as we continue to develop innovative, interactive experiences for next-gen audiences to connect with brands, celebrities and each other."

The news of Hilton's new metaverse reality show experience comes on the heels of her cooking show, Cooking With Paris, being canceled after its first season on Netflix. The six-episode series, which premiered in August, saw Hilton adding her own flair to a range of recipes with the help of celebrity guests Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton.