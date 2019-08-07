‘Paradise Hotel’ Officially Canceled at Fox After Being Pulled off Air After 4 Episodes

Fox officially canceled Paradise Hotel on Wednesday after taking the show off the air early in its first season. The reality series ran for just four episodes back in May. On Wednesday, Fox executives officially confirmed that it was canceled at the Television Critics’ Association, according to a report by Deadline.

“We won’t be bringing it back,” Fox’s President of Alternative Entertainment Rob Wade reportedly said. “We were very proud of Paradise Hotel but ultimately it was designed to air over many, many hours, and we started it relatively short, three times a week. We felt it didn’t quite perform at the level we wanted it to perform, and if we are going to get the opportunity to try a new show, we have to have the space. But we were very happy with the show, it was a great show and highly entertaining. and the production company did a great job.”



The Paradise Hotel cancellation was already a pretty safe bet considering its shortened season. In June, the network aired a three-hour finale to bring it to a close, in spite of the original 13-episode order. Wade could not say what caused the show’s poor performance this season, but he said that he did not believe it had to do with the saturated market of other, similar dating shows.

“I didn’t think that it was because of the competition in any way,” he said. “I think Paradise Hotel was performing on par with what Love Island was getting, and Temptation Island was on a cable network. so it was difficult to compare.”

Wade added that this experience would have a subtle effect on his tendency to greenlight reboots in the future, but he did not see himself taking less of the projects on.

“It won’t affect me bringing shows back but I think when you do bring a show back, there needs to be more of an excitement for them to come back,” he said. “Paradise Hotel was only on the air for two seasons, so we didn’t really have that, we didn’t have the standing base like we see tonight with BH9210; there is a real anticipation for that. I didn’t think there was an anticipation for Paradise Hotel. I felt there were core people who loved it but not a broad enough audience.”

Paradise Hotel was hosted by Kristin Cavallari, known for shows like The Hills and Very Cavallari. It followed single people looking for love, all competing for the $250,000 prize. Couples were eliminated from week to week, and the reboot allowed fans to weigh in on the results through social media.



Paradise Hotel is currently available on Hulu.