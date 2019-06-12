Pamela Anderson to Make ‘The Hills’ Cameo

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is set to make an appearance on The Hills reboot The Hills: New Beginnings.

The new season, which is set to premiere on June 24 on MTV, is already heating up and Anderson is adding to that. The 51-year-old will make a quick appearance alongside her son Brandon Lee, 23, who is set to be a regular on the reality series.

In the show trailer, the former Playboy model was seen enjoying a lunch date with her son when she said, “You’re 22, you should be thinking about marriage.” Lee turned 23 shortly after the season wrapped.

According to Page Six, the mom is only set to appear in that one scene, but may resurface for more in the future.

“Despite her own extremely busy schedule, there is nothing Pamela wouldn’t do to support her sons,” a source close to Anderson said.

While the original series The Hills was centered around Lauren Conrad, the reboot will be focused more on Kim Kardashian’s step brother, Brody Jenner and his friends.

“The show is very Brody Jenner – centric,” an insider shared. “The cast is circling around him and his friends,” hence why Lee has been added to the show. In an Instagram promo, Jenner refers to Lee as a “very good friend.”

Back in March, Lee made headlines after he allegedly attacked his father, Tommy Lee, but will not face charges.

Tommy and Anderson got married back in 1995 in Cancun, Mexico after only knowing one another for six weeks.

They filed for divorce just three years later in 1998, but ended up getting back together almost 10 years later before going their separate ways again.

The exes share two children together, Lee and Dylan, 19.

The show that originally stemmed from Laguna Beach, recently released the season trailer.

“It wasn’t the end of the book, it was only the end of a chapter,” reads across the screen to Natasha Bettingfield’s “Unwritten” which was the originally series’ song. “Some relationships last forever.”

“Life has drastically changed,” Heidi Pratt said to her husband Spencer Pratt as the two were hiking with their son, Gunner Stone. “I love watching you be a mom.”

“We have so much to catch up on,” Audrina Patridge says to Stephanie Pratt.

Whitney Port, who was on The Hills and The City with Conrad, said it was a “tough decision” for her to make in regards to being a regular on the reboot.

“It was a really tough decision for me to make to go back to The Hills,” she explained. “Honestly, I was scared. I’m 34 years old now, I have a child, I have my husband, relationships that are really meaningful to me and I didn’t really want them exploited or messed with.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.