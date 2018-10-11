Paige Introduces Mystery Boyfriend on ‘Total Divas’

WWE star Paige has a new man in her life, and she thinks he might be “The One.”

On an all-new episode of Total Divas Wednesday, the retired wrestler had to come clean with her friends about her secret relationship after being set up on a date with friend Nia Jax’s brother. She admitted that while she may not have let anyone know, she had been dating ATTILA bassist Kalan Blehm for a while now, and that things were looking up in her love life.

“Nia tried to set me up with her brother, but I have a secret to confess,” she told the cameras. “Mr. Kalan, he’s actually my boyfriend.”

She explained why she had kept things on the down low with her new man, saying, “Me and Kalan, we wanted to keep it private, because we just wanted to have our own little world for a second.”

But things have never been better, she added. “I’m really happy, and I don’t want anything to interfere with this relationship, anything to ruin this relationship, because I finally found a guy where I feel like he’s the one.”

Keeping the secret was starting to wear on Paige‘s nerves, however, as she had to tell her friends that the man wandering around her house was the “maintenance guy” and play a total boor on her date with Jax’s brother to ensure he didn’t want to see her again.

Even Kalan was pushing her to disclose their relationship. “You think it’s that time in the relationship where you might wanna start telling your friends what’s going on?” he asked his girlfriend. “It’s strange, it’s a little strange.”

“I just don’t know how I’m going to tell them, honestly,” she admitted, adding later, “I don’t know, I just don’t think I’m ready. I just want everyone to wait. I wanted to just take the time for me and Kalan to just be alone and ourselves for second without anyone interfering.”

Jax, meanwhile, was totally in the dark about this new development, joking that her friend would be alone forever. So when Paige disclosed what was really going on, she was shocked.

“What? Boyfriend?” she questioned. “Why didn’t you say anything?”

Upon hearing about her friend’s desire for privacy, Jax totally understood her friend wanting to keep things quiet for now.

“Being in the public eye like Paige is … I kind of understand why she didn’t want to tell us she had a new boyfriend so soon,” she said, adding she was “so happy” for her friend.

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo Credit: E!