Omarosa Hospitalized While Filming ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Omarosa Manigault was reportedly sent to the hospital Friday night in the middle of the Head of Household competition on Celebrity Big Brother.

The live feeds in the Celebrity Big Brother house went down temporarily on Friday, right in the middle of the Head of Household competition. The house guests reportedly had to spin around until they were dizzy, then try to bowl.

When the feed came back, Manigault was gone. It was only revealed later through conversations between house guests that the former White House Aide was in the hospital.

In a conversation between Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Matthews, at least a few references are made to Manigault and whatever injury put her in the hospital.

In bed, the two discussed whether or not Manigault might be allowed to return to the show after leaving the house. Winokur pointed out a precedent from the previous season, when Christmas Abbott was allowed to vote from the hospital. Eventually, they came more bluntly to the subject of Manigault.

“You knocked her out,” Matthews said. “You did so wonderfully.” The two of them talked over their unlikely victories that night, and how the rest of the contestants must be reacting to their success.

“Ross, all I’m going to say is, this is hilarious that you and I knocked out those people. And Omarosa had everything to lose, I didn’t. I mean, I did, but I didn’t, you know what I mean? I mean, I put her in the hospital,” she said, beginning to laugh. “She’s going to be okay.”

Many fans felt that, if Matthews and Winokur felt comfortable joking about it, whatever happened to Manigault can’t have been that serious. Still, her early exit could be trouble for the show. Not only was her dramatic nature a driver for the onscreen drama, but her very relevant inside-knowledge of the White House was arguably driving ratings higher. Without her, the show may suffer as a whole.

Reporters from various outlets have reached out to CBS, Celebrity Big Brother and Manigault, but there’s no official word yet on what went wrong and whether or not she’ll be back.

Celebrity Big Brother is running on a unique airing schedule in order to compete with this year’s coverage of The Olympics. A new episode is airing at least every other night from now until Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.