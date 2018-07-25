Nikki Bella Packs up After Calling off Wedding With John Cena Again

Nikki Bella announced in April that her upcoming wedding to John Cena had been called off, and fans of the couple got to see that split play out in the newest season of Total Bellas, which is currently airing on E!.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s upcoming season finale, viewers get to see the aftermath of Bella calling off the pair’s wedding for a second time, acting on concerns she had been having for weeks.

Driving in the car with her sister, Brie Bella, and mom, Kathy Colace, Nikki revealed that she needs to work on herself in order to have any sort of future with the WWE superstar.

“It’s tough because he’s, like, fighting really hard for me. And that makes it really tough,” she said. “There’s something that’s making me not, like, feel like I can walk down the aisle right now. That doesn’t mean never with him, I just can’t do it right now.”

The 34-year-old added that Cena is “all in” with their relationship and that she feels like the “tables have kind of turned,” revealing that she had been up until 4 a.m. the night before packing.

“I was at the point where if I don’t pack up and leave now, I know my personality, I’m just going to put myself on the back-burner again,” she explained. “I didn’t give myself long enough the first time when we called it off, and I should have given myself longer. But I got so excited that he wanted kids, I couldn’t believe it. I never thought I’d hear that, but I realized there’s just such a deeper problem.”

When Brie asked if Nikki could see herself getting back with Cena, the wrestler responded that “to have a healthy, happy lifetime with him, I have to take a while for myself.”

“When I left, he wanted me to give him a few days to make my decision. This has been my issue the whole time — it’s that pressure thing,” she said. “Everything has a time limit. You have to get married at this point, and you have to do this, and nothing can just be. So even when he gives me this time limit to make a decision on if I’ll get married or not … you can’t put a time limit on it. You just can’t.”

Nikki recently offered an update on the pair’s current relationship status in a YouTube video, saying that she and Cena are just friends for now.

“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get show months after,” she said. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

“We are both working on each other and trying to work on us,” the reality star continued. “We talk every day. He is not only my best friend but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

Photo Credit: E!