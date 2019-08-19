Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Reason Behind Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Meltdown

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is giving fans the inside scoop on what prompted her epic meltdown at the Jersey Shore house earlier this month — and shocker! It involves Angelina Pivarnick. In a new YouTube video Polizzi shared over the weekend, the MTV star watched back the leaked TMZ footage, in which she storms away from the house yelling about how she was “done” with the show.

Admitting she was “embarrassed” watching her behavior back, Polizzi said the video made her “literally want to die,” telling herself, “Stop cursing, you animal!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for what happened to cause her freak-out, Polizzi explained she was having a tough time filming just months after having son Angelo.

“I can’t really tell you what happened, but I’ll let you know that filming the rest of this season, I already had anxiety because I just had a frickin’ baby,” she said, adding that while the show implies she slept in the house with her roomies, she would return home at night to care for Angelo, as well as 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old Giovanna. “But they’re not going to play that in the show, it’s going to look like I slept there.”

She continued, “But leaving the baby all day to hang with the roomies and go out, it just like, it’s not… something I do every day … I just had anxiety leaving the baby.”

With that anxiety and Pivarnick “giving [her] crap,” Polizzi said of her mindset, “She’s coming at me and in my head I’m like — mind you I had like two bottles of wine — but in my head I’m like, ‘I didn’t leave my kids to deal with this high school drama.’ And I got up and I walked out and had a fit.”

For any more details, Polizzi teased, fans will have to watch the ongoing season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

