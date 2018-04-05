Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Addresses Divorce Rumors: ‘Leave Him Alone’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s marriage is just fine, thank you very much.

The Jersey Shore alum and her husband, Jionni LaValle, have recently become the subject of split rumors, but Polizzi made sure to shut that speculation down during the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere event in New York City on April 4.

“I’m still proudly wearing my ring,” she told Us Weekly. “I love him to death. I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram.”

The reality personality explained that her husband doesn’t like to live his life in the spotlight, which means she doesn’t often share photos of the two of them together.

“He hates pictures, he hates this fame life,” Polizzi said. “He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me. So, I think if I don’t take pictures with him or I don’t share my life with him, people are like, ‘Are you still with your husband?’ I don’t need to share with the world what me and my husband are going through. We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”

Polizzi and LaValle share two children, daughter Giovanna and son Lorenzo, and the MTV star revealed that she and her husband are planning on expanding their family very soon.

“We are planning to have kids at the end of July,” she shared. “So hopefully I will have another baby by August/September. I want two more babies. I’m super excited. We will see.”

Polizzi’s children made filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation a much different experience than the original Jersey Shore, which began airing in 2009, with the 30-year-old noting that being away from her kids for such a long time was difficult for her.

“It’s definitely different because I have two kids now. So I kind of have that mom guilt of leaving. … I have responsibilities now,” she said. “The whole time I was thinking, ‘What are my kids doing?’ The hardest part was being a mom and trying to enjoy it — knowing that my kids were fine, but the mom guilt was serious.”

Something else that’s changed since Polizzi’s Jersey Shore days? Her wardrobe, with the mom of two explaining there’s just one thing she would have done differently.

“I never regretted my fashion, I just wish I wore it better to my body. I was so fat,” she recalled.” It’s like. ‘That doesn’t fit you, stop!’ I just wish I got better sizes.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, April 5, on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @snooki