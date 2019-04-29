Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Defends Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley With Security Footage After Roger Mathews Fight

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi continues to have Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s back. Following Farley’s husband, Roger Mathews‘ Instagram rant after Farley filed a temporary restraining order against him, Polizzi shared a video of Farley speaking to the police about the situation.

In the clip, which was taken from a home security network, Farley seems as if she was hesitant to file the order of protection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them,” Farley said, clearly emotional. “He’s not a bad dad.”

Polizzi explained in the caption of her Instagram post, which was shared Friday morning, that Mathews was painting Farley in a negative and untrue light.

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her,” Polizzi began. “She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother. She doesn’t leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don’t see.”

Polizzi added that she wanted to show “what’s really going down” because Farley’s “character is being tarnished.” She even said that everything Mathews said in his tearful videos was “false news.”

“She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU’RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this,” Polizzi wrote. There is more to the story that’s being told. Stop attacking her . *She HAS BEEN asking the cops to tell the judge to allow Roger to see the kids. Everything he has stated in those videos is false news. You shouldn’t taunt her and film her on your phone trying to get a rise out of her to use it for court.*”

Polizzi concluded her lengthy post: “There is MANY layers to this. And more videos. Legally i cannot post those but will be used when necessary. You can all have your opinions but don’t attack her for being that person he claims she is. Everything will unfold in due time.”

Farley, who shares 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson with Mathews, filed for divorce in September. Following the restraining order, which was granted late Thursday night, Mathews shared a series of 11 Instagram videos where he appeared to break down.

In the videos, he called Farley “hate-filled” and accused her of using their children as “pawns.”

“She’s made my children pawns in this — literally made them pawns, something I would never do to her, ever,” he said in one video. “I have no choice but to just be honest and open. I got nothing to lose, I got nothing to hide. You’re gonna see about our divorce on Jersey Shore, you know why? Because my wife told me — my ex-wife told me — when we were in counseling that she’s negotiating a side-deal. I think she said she wanted $70,000 … to talk about our divorce on the upcoming season. Everything is about money with her. All I want is time with my children, that’s all I want.”

“Not allowed to speak to my children, not allowed to go get clothes … I miss my kids, man,” he said in another video. “It’s just wrong.”