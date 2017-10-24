Nick Lachey Admits to Feeling Like a ‘Buffoon’ Before ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Nick Lachey has admitted to having low self-esteem before his Dancing With the Stars elimination Monday night.

After several weeks of low scores, the 98 Degrees singer said that he felt disheartened. “I feel like a buffoon…I don’t feel like a dancer, I feel like an idiot trying to be a dancer,” he confided to his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, the Daily Mail reported.

The duo’s final dance was a western-styled samba to Wild Wild West for “Movie Night.” The pair brought their all, wearing full-leather costumes on a stage adorned with props. While judge Carrie Ann Inaba raved over Lachey’s breakdown, giving him 7 points, other judges also pointed out his nerves and how they believed he may be holding himself back. The duo ultimately only ended up scoring 26 out of a possible 40 points, earning them the lowest score of the night, joining pairs Victoria Arlen and Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke in the bottom three.

“I went into this thing knowing I wasn’t the best dancer, knowing that it was going to be an uphill climb and I’m very, very proud that we gave it our all and I’m proud that we got to this point,” Lachey said after his elimination.

Meanwhile, Nick’s wife, Vanessa Minnillo, is still a top contender for the prized mirror ball. The former beauty queen and Wipeout host scored 36 points with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy despite a wardrobe malfunction. Their performance was described as “a quickstep on steroids.”

Dancing With The Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.