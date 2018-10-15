New ‘Teen Mom: OG’ Preview Promises Breakdowns and Drama on Monday Night’s Episode

Teen Mom OG isn’t shying away from the drama this week. A teaser for Monday night’s episode shows Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra in the throes of an argument while she tries to explain her mental health issues.

Who will go the distance, and who will break down? 💔 #TeenMomOG is all-new this Monday at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/E9VX0Z0eKG — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) October 13, 2018

After completing a stint in rehab following a miscarriage earlier this year, Lowell and Baltierra appeared on The Dr. Oz Show to discuss their marriage and their battles with depression and anxiety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the promo for Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the two are in hair and makeup before the Dr. Oz taping.

“I need you!” a frustrated Baltierra says to his wife.

“I’m trying to get better,” she responds.

“When does it ever turn around, though?” he says. “Marriage is a bitch.”

Previously on the show, Baltierra has admitted to feeling “bitter” toward Lowell while she was away in treatment. Feeling neglected and abandoned, he held things down at home with 3-year-old daughter Nova.

“It’s hard to not become bitter, especially when there’s so much focus on other people and you’re sitting there in the corner,” he told his mom Kim.

When he told Kim and her husband, Bill, that he felt he was losing empathy for his wife, that’s when he knew he, too, needed to seek help to prevent himself from getting burnt out on his marriage.

“That’s why I want to go to therapy, like something’s wrong with me. I’m losing sympathy and empathy,” he said. Maybe the empathy and sympathy is sucked dry, I don’t know, but I recognize that and that’s why I need to figure this out.”

“I think I’m constantly in this care taking position all the time,” he admitted. “I’m exhausted.”

He clarified on social media before the episode aired that ups and downs are part of marriage and he is committed to being honest. “I know I will most likely get a ton of backlash from viewers this season (and) that’s okay, honestly…it will NEVER hold me back from being 100 percent real (and) honest!” he wrote. “Loving someone through severe depression/anxiety takes a toll (and) I’m only one human being that experiences weak moments too.”

In real time, the two are clearly in a better place, as they announced last month they’re expecting another child together.

The promo for Monday’s episode teased one relationship that will “go the distance” and another that will “break down.” New cast member Bristol Palin told estranged husband Dakota Meyer that she “doesn’t want to fight” and doesn’t want “any drama” in the midst of their divorce.

So far in the season, viewers have seen the end of their marriage, before Meyer filed for divorce earlier this year. In real time, the two have divorced and agreed on a custody agreement for their two daughters. Over the weekend, Palin appeared to be struggling with the agreement, as she posted two emotional Instagram posts about missing her daughters.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.