New 'DWTS' Host Tyra Banks Might Be Engaged

Is Tyra Banks engaged to be married? The model and upcoming Dancing With the Stars host was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her left hang in photos obtained Thursday by Page Six while exiting her theme park, ModelLand, with boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin in Santa Monica over the weekend. While Banks has not commented on the possibility of being engaged, she and Bélanger-Martin have been dating since August 2018, with a source close to the couple previously telling Page Six, "They're a pretty happy couple and have been together for over a year."

Banks was announced last month as the new host of Dancing With the Stars after ABC parted ways with longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family," the network's statement began. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

On Good Morning America the day after the announcement, Banks celebrated being the first Black woman to host Dancing With the Stars. "I like breaking those doors down so that we don't have any more firsts," she said at the time. "But it’s nice to be first, right? So you can open that door and let so many people in after you. I'm excited!" As for the new season, premiering this fall, she teased things would be brought to the "next level," adding, "We're doing all this crazy stuff, taking to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready, 'cause it’s gonna be different."

Pro dancer Witney Carson told Entertainment Tonight of the shift in the host, "I think that she is pretty relatable. She's really good on TV; she knows how to host, obviously. It will just be interesting to see her in the dancing realm. Like, I'm not sure how that's gonna go, but I think she's gonna be great. It will be really interesting to watch, for sure."