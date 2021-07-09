Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' Subject Steven Avery Speaks Out After His Mother Dies

✖

Steven Avery, the man featured as the subject of Netflix's Making a Murderer, is speaking out after facing the tough loss of his mother, Dolores Avery. Dolores died on Thursday morning after a long battle with dementia, according to the family's attorney Kathleen Zellner. She was 83 years old. Avery reacted to his mother's death in a statement to TMZ. "Losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare. Now it has happened. I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man," he said. "Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom."

Along with Zellner's announcement of Dolores' passing, the attorney also shared that Avery was in need of more support while he remains in prison. "He needs your support now more than ever," she said, before sharing his address at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. The loss has certainly been hard for Avery. His mother has always been a driving force behind the campaign to free her son and has always believed in his innocence. She died one day before his 59th birthday. Dolores was in hospice for three weeks prior to her death, says Avery's brother Earl. He also told the outlet that she hadn't spoken to Steven for approximately eight or nine months.

Steven, along with his nephew Brendon Dassey, was convicted in 2005 of killing photographer Teresa Halbach after police found her remains in a burn pit located on the Avery family's property. In. 2007, Avery was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Zellner became Avery's attorney in 2016 after looking at his case. Zellner believes Avery had his rights violated in detectives' pursuit of the case by gathering evidence that went beyond their search warrant. She also claims she has witnesses that would warrant a new trial for her client. In the latest move, Zellner has asked the appeals court to place Avery's latest appeal on hold while the new witness are heard in the circuit court.