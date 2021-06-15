Nene Leakes Takes Shot at Current 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast

✖

NeNe Leakes doesn't think The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has much to bring to the table after her exit ahead of Season 13. The original RHOA cast member, who over the past year has alleged Bravo of racial discrimination, couldn't help but throw a little shade her former castmates' way when talking to Hollywood Unlocked last week, comparing her exit to that of Beyoncé’s from Destiny's Child.

"It’s kind of hard to have the group Destiny’s Child and take Beyoncé out and still think you have Destiny’s Child," she said. "It’s kind of difficult to do that. You know what I mean? It’s kind of like, No…no. I want Beyonce." She added in another metaphor about her contributions to the franchise, "It’s very difficult to go to the burger place down the street and think you’re going to get a Happy Meal. I mean, McDonald’s started the Happy Meal. It’s very hard to, in a very nice way, go somewhere and think that you can fill the shoes of something that someone started."

In December 2020, Leakes called on Bravo fans to boycott the network, writing on Twitter at the time, "While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED." She would later stream a discussion with attorney Ben Crump on Instagram Live titled Racial Discrimination Against Black Women in the Entertainment Industry, in which the reality personality explained her call for a boycott was a "way for us to take a seat at the table and have a conversation with Bravo."

Leakes went on to describe what she saw as a racial double standard with other members of the Real Housewives franchise. "When my white counterpart was on my particular set, there was definitely a difference that I don’t think people always see because it’s behind the scenes. And if you start speaking about the shows across the board, then there is a great difference," Leakes said.

She continued with claims that white Housewives "come and go when they want to, they curse out people, they do whatever they want to do," while if the Black Housewives "curse out anybody," they are dubbed an "angry Black woman." During her Hollywood Unlocked interview, Leakes addressed her accusations briefly, saying simply, "I can say that it’s never anything that happens overnight. I can also tell you that I’m not a liar. I don’t just wake up and decide to lie."