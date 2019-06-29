NeNe Leakes Marks Return to ‘RHOA’ With Since-Deleted Photo

Hold on to your wigs, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans because one of the show’s biggest stars, NeNe Leakes just confirmed her return to the Bravo reality series on Instagram, but it looks like she let the news slip a bit prematurely.

Shortly after she posted a photo on Friday announcing that she’d be appearing on Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes deleted it. ET Online reported that the image was of her signed contract with a caption that read, “Season 12 SIGNED! Nay Nay will see you in NYC Sunday! Let’s go #RHOA.”

The short-lived reveal comes just days after Leakes, 51, denied that she was fired from the reality show. In Season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the TV personality got into an altercation involving a camera man on the show. She grabbed the man by the shirt, ripping it while trying to prevent him from entering her closet with her co-stars.

Leakes also had drama with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, as well as a number of people still on the show, and was struggling to maintain her marriage amid husband Gregg‘s battle with cancer.

LoveBScott alleged that Leakes was forced to “sit out” filming on the first half of Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta because of the incident with the camera man. NeNe denied there was any truth to those claims, though.

“I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this,” her rep revealed. “The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract.”

While she was able to put rumors about her participation on Real Housewives to rest, they continue to swirl about her marriage to Gregg. On Wednesday, Leakes tweeted out a hypothetical query that got fans’ wheels spinning. The Bravo TV star asked followers what they would do if they caught a “husband/boyfriend” talking to “female employees” without telling them.

She added that the imagined man in question claims the woman is strictly a “friend.”

“Did he cross any lines?” Leakes questioned. “He said, we never talked sex! I just neededsome1 to talk 2.”

Despite a disclaimer in her tweet that she was “askin 4 a friend,” fans couldn’t stop themselves from wondering if the scenario was actually about Leakes’ husband.

“What the hell goin on?” one fan questions in a reply to the tweet.

“Sounds like a storyline for ratings,” another tweeted.

“seems that will be your storyline for the next season of #RHOA,” a third suggested.

Leakes never addressed fans concerns about Gregg being unfaithful. She did, however, previously say that she was considering divorce.

During the Season 11 reunion special, Leakes revealed that she and Gregg were sleeping in different bedrooms. Asked by host Andy Cohen if their marriage could be saved, Gregg said he was hopeful while Leakes wasn’t certain.

“I can’t tell you anything that I’m going to do,” she said. “I feel like I have been pushed up against a wall and I’m going out a ‘no.’ … Anything is possible, we just have to see.”