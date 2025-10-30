Nate Bargatze to Host Game Show

Nate Bargatze has a new gig.

The comedian will be hosting a new network game show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Filming will take place Nov. 1-4 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, according to the venue’s post on Instagram. The comedy games how will see three contestants battling it out to “prove they’re anything but average” and the lucky winner will take home the average American salary of $67,920. “The family-friendly show is full of laugh-out-loud moments as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans answered outrageous questions.”

Tickets for all the tapings are sold out, but fans can join the waitlist now for a chance. This marks Bargatze’s first time hosting a game show, but he is no stranger to hosting. He’s hosted two episodes of Saturday Night Live, his CBS Christmas special, Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas in 2024, and most recently, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, where he even implemented an SNL-like opening with cast members Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson, and Mikey Day. Although a game show is a tad different from specials, SNL, and awards shows, it’s nothing he can’t handle.

Bargatze is remaining plenty busy these days. On top of his new game show, he is set to head back out on his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour in January, with more dates across the U.S. and Canada through August. Additionally, Bargatze hosts The Nateland Podcast with Brian Bates, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay. The improv podcast most recently had Leanne Morgan on to talk all things Halloween and the Bell Witch.

Pictured: Nate Bargatze Photo: Jon Morgan/CBS

Additional information on Nate Bargatze’s game show, including what network it will be on, has not been announced, but it’s likely more details will be released in the coming weeks. With the taping happening in a matter of days, it’s possible that information will be shared sooner rather than later.

Those lucky enough to be in the audience of Bargatze’s game show will surely have a fun time, and those lucky enough to compete will have even more fun. Or not, depending on how it goes. When more information will be shared about the game show is unknown, but the wait will surely be worth it. In the meantime, Bargatze has a few specials that can be streamed, including Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid, and Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American, all on Netflix.