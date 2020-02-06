‘Naked and Afraid’ Returns With Brand New Season of Firsts, Get Your Exclusive Sneak Peek

Get ready for a thrilling new season of Naked and Afraid! Ahead of the hit Discovery series’ Season 6 premiere on Sunday, Feb. 23, PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look of what’s to come in the groundbreaking new season, which will transport viewers across the globe, from the shark-filled waters off of the Bermuda Triangle and snake-infested jungles of the Philippines to the frozen peaks of the American North.

Taking their survivalist contestants to the most “punishing” environments yet and stripping them of clothing, water, food and shelter, Naked and Afraid is “the ultimate test of human endurance,” according to a Discovery press release, one where the survivalists “bring nothing and give everything” to make it through to the end.

This season, the first sibling teams will take on the challenge as twin sisters and two brothers “put their family ties to the ultimate test.”

“The siblings must survive the elements – and each other – as tensions run high and bonds are tested like never before,” Discovery teases of the new season.

Other Naked and Afraid firsts to come include a married couple putting their love and survival skills to the test in the Philippine jungle as well as a threesome challenge with two men and one woman in the Colombian rainforest and two survivalists giving their all to survive among a “string of barren, inhospitable islands” on the edge of the Bermuda Triangle.

“Can these Naked and Afraid survivalists endure harsh elements, vicious predators and each other?” the network asks. “It’s the ultimate battle between mankind and Mother Nature in its most primitive form.”

Naked and Afraid returns to Discovery on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Naked and Afraid is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, an eOne company; David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, and Mathilde Bittner are executive producers. Shauna Stoddart and Martin Cutler are Co-Executive Producers. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

Photo credit: Discovery