‘Mythbusters’ Stars Jamie Hyneman Resurfaces, Reunites With Former Co-Star

Nearly a decade after the original iteration of the show came to an end, an unexpected Mythbusters reunion just took place!

Earlier this month, former series star Jamie Hyneman and build team member Kari Byron caught up over coffee for “an epic conversation” and “philosophical breakdown.”

The outing was documented in a post shared to Byron’s Instagram account on Wednesday, July 23 that included a photo of the former co-stars. According to Byron, during the outing, Hyneman gifted her “a huge box of Mythbusters evidence bags,” an iconic piece of memorabilia from the show. Reflecting on their time together on Mythbusters, Byron wrote, “the friends I made from that era were the most interesting, intelligent and kind people I will always be grateful for.”

Hosted by Hyneman and Adam Savage, Mythbusters aired on the between 2003 and 2016, with a two-season revival hosted by Jon Lung and Brian Louden airing between 2017 and 2018. Byron worked as part of the show’s “Build Team” or “B Team” alongside Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara, helping Hyneman and Savage put questions, myths, and urban legends to the tests. In the years since the show ended, Hyneman has worked as professor of practice at LUT University in Lappeenranta, Finland, where he previously received an honorary doctorate. His five-year term is set to end in November 2026.

The unexpected and quiet reunion of two Mythbusters stars sparked plenty of excitement among fans of the show, one person commenting on the post, “Jamie Hyneman?!? That’s awesome. Glad you got so time together.” Another person wrote that they were “glad to see you able to catch.” Somebody else simply said that it was “time for a Mythbusters reboot, but with the original cast.”

Hyneman isn’t the only Mythbusters co-star Byron has recently reunited with. Last month, she and Belleci launched their new podcast, Mythfits. Produced and distributed by Pionaire Podcast Network and hosted by Byron and Belleci, the show “reunites the longtime collaborators as they revisit behind-the-scenes stories from their MythBusters days, explore bizarre theories, and dive into experiments and curiosities across science, history, and culture,” per a synopsis.

The podcast, which officially launched on June 2, marked the pair’s latest team up after they previously co-hosted Netflix’s White Rabbit Project. As for if Hyneman could one day appear on the podcast, something heavily requested by fans, Byron teased, “I asked.”