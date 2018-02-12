MTV Expands ‘Teen Mom’ World With New Series ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’

Since 2009, MTV has been following teen mothers as they navigate life during pregnancy and beyond. What started as 16 and Pregnant sparked Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and the short-lived Teen Mom 3.

Now, the network is launching another spin-off, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which will be a 14-episode docuseries following five new young women.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MTV released a trailer for the new series Monday, which can be seen here, along with bios for each of the new mothers.

Ashley, 20

Ashley was the typical party girl in Las Vegas, but her life was turned upside down when she and her boyfriend, Bariki (Bar), found out they were having a baby. Ashley and Bar’s mom are constantly at odds, which not only causes issues within their relationship, but palpable friction between Bar and Ashley’s mom.

Brianna, 17

Brianna and her transgender boyfriend Danae have always had a tumultuous relationship and during one breakup, Brianna hooked up with an old friend and got pregnant. Now Danae is back in the picture and has promised to raise the baby as his own, but Brianna’s mom questions Danae’s ability to support her daughter with their on- and off-again relationship.

Jade, 20

From an unstable relationship with her parents to her boyfriend Sean, Jade has always taken care of others. Now that she’s expecting her first child, she knows that she’ll need her parents support more than ever and is concerned that she won’t be able to rely on them.

Kayla, 18

Kayla, the girl next door, had a rude awakening when she found out she was expecting. Raised by a single mother, Kayla understood the sacrifices and struggles a single parent would face. While the pregnancy wasn’t planned, she was excited to have a baby with Stephan, her boyfriend of three years. But Kayla is grappling with the decision to stay in the relationship for the sake of her baby or raise the little one on her own.

Lexi, 17

Lexi is a small town girl who seemingly had it all going for her — head cheerleader, a supportive and loving family — and then she got pregnant by her boyfriend of four years, Kyler. Isolated by her closest friends, the former “it” girl now feels alone and like she is the subject of her small, conservative town’s gossip. Will she be able to recover her reputation, or will she forever be known as the good girl gone bad?

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premieres March 12 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.