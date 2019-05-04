MTV’s ‘Teen Mom’ Loses Major Advertiser After Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Kills Dog

Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s dog controversy has cost Teen Mom 2 another major advertiser.

The Teen Mom 2 star found herself once again at the center of controversy after her husband shot and killed her dog, Nugget, after it allegedly “snapped” at their 2-year-old Ensley.

While Evans previously revealed she was not speaking to Eason following the traumatic event, the seeming lack of consequences for Eason led fans of the MTV reality series to go after some show’s advertisers.

Responding to a disgruntled fan on Twitter Friday, pet food brand Greenies revealed in a statement that they had pilled their ads from Teen Mom.

“We have zero tolerance for animal cruelty and we can now confirm that as a result of this incident, our ads will no longer run during Teen Mom programming,” the company wrote.

Greenies joins a multitude of companies who have pulled the plug on advertising with the controversial reality television franchise over the years, including Chipotle, Dove Chocolates, TWIX and Persil ProClean, TMZ first reported.

Many Twitter users praised the company’s decision to pull their ads following the incident, which is currently being investigated by Animal Control and the sheriff’s office.

“Thank you for standing against animal cruelty and the senseless killing of Nugget,” one fan responded to the Greenies tweet.

“This is awesome news. Thank you for being a company that stands by what you represent to consumers. I’m going to buy greenies for my dog Tessa tomorrow as a small thank you,” another user commented.

Evans broke her silence on Eason’s brutal attack in a statement to Us Weekly.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the reality star admitted. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” she continued. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

“[I] would like for everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head,” she ended in her statement to press.

Eason admitted to killing Nugget shortly after news broke and at first seemed unapologetic of his actions. Since then, the former reality star — who was previously fired from Teen Mom 2 after making homophobic remarks on social media — deleted his Instagram account.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.