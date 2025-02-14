‘Moonshiners’ Star Josh Owens Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Kenny Law

Josh Owens is paying tribute to his fellow Moonshiners star Kenny Law. Following the Virginia-based distiller’s death last month at the age of 68, Owens took to social media to pay his respects.

“Sick to my stomach over this,” the Discovery Channel star commented on the post from Law’s Choice Distillery announcing Law’s passing. “We lost a good friend last night very thankful for the good times and great memories we shared prayers for all Rip and Godspeed my good friend it will never be the same without ya.”

Law passed away “surrounded by loved ones” on Jan. 14, according to from Law’s Choice Distillery. His cousin, Henry Law, told TMZ that the television personality died at a local hospital after suffering from several health struggles, including heart problems and diabetes. Henry said a combination of his health issues, as well as a recent blood infection, led to Law being hospitalized in December and his subsequent death.

Described in his obituary as “a true outlaw – rebellious, fun-loving, charming, and tough as nails, yet soft-hearted toward those he loved,” Law was a third-generation moonshiner who followed in the footsteps of his father, notorious moonshiner Amos Law, and his grandfather, Owen Law. Per WKRN, Amos taught Law and his cousin Henry how to make liquor when they were children. The pair not only went on to open Law’s Choice, a legal distillery based in Franklin County, Virginia, but also appear alongside one another on Moonshiners in Season 8.

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes from the Discovery Channel show’s cast. In an emotional Facebook post, Moonshiners star Amanda Bryant wrote, “Last Night We Lost a True Legend, Kenny Law from our Moonshiner Family. You will be dearly missed, it was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy.”

“Prayers for the whole Law family in this time,” she continued. “They are dear friends of mine and my heart breaks for each of them. Rest In Peace Kenny Law Much Respect to you Always.”

The official Moonshiners social media account also paid tribute to Law, writing in a message shared across its socials, “He was a treasured member of our Moonshiners community since season eight. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on, Kenny.”

Amid the outpouring of condolences, Law’s Choice Distillery returned to Facebook with a message of gratitude, writing, “the out pour of love from friends, family, and fans have been incredible thank you all so much!”