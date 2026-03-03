‘Mob Wives’ Star’s Son Hospitalized for Possible Heart Attack

Renee Graziano’s son was hospitalized recently. TMZ reports he was experiencing symptoms similar to those of a heart attack.

The Mob Wives star spoke with the outlet, saying her son, AJ, underwent testing at a hospital after he felt numbness in his left arm and chest pains while at work. AJ is now recovering at home and “doing well,” confirming he did not have a heart attack.

Her son will follow up with a doctor regarding his health. Graziano told TMZ her son’s hospitalization was a “reminder to never ignore your health,” adding … “It’s a mother’s worst nightmare, especially knowing he has a wife and four children. Your health is your wealth.”

AJ is Renee’s only child, who she shares with her ex-husband, Hector Pagan Jr. Pagan is a former associate of the Bonanno crime family who helped the FBI send multiple members of the family, including Renee’s own father, to prison for their crimes.

A reboot of Mob Wives is in the works, with Graziano returning. She is the co-creator of the show, alongside her sister. She starred on the VH1 show for six seasons from 2011 to 2016.

“What my ex-husband did to me, I don’t think there’s any greater level of betrayal, ad it’s very unfortunate that because of that, I can’t see through those rose-colored glasses anymore,” she told Brandon TV in an interview. “It’s so hurtful. I think, for me now, I’ve detached from everyone. I just want to be left alone in so many aspects.”

Aside from Mob Wives, Graziano also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 18, where she reached the finale, placing third. She and her partner, Joey Gambino, were featured on the ninth season of Marriage Boot Camp on We TV.

Graziano has made headlines for her substance abuse over the years. She’s been open about her struggles and ongoing sobriety journey.