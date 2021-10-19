‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Trevor Jones Dead at 34

Trevor Jones, a former contestant on The Millionaire Matchmaker and The Profit, has died at age 34 following a “sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” The entrepreneur, whose date with The Hills star Stephanie Pratt was broadcast on Bravo, is survived by his wife Cherrie and his young daughter, Finley.

Jones’ family friend shared on a GoFundMe set up to benefit his daughter that the Flex Watches founder died Oct. 9 from a “sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to the rupture of major blood vessels, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Trevor was the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying,” his friend wrote on the GoFundMe, which has already surpassed its $50,000 goal and raised more than $113,000. “He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back. Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words.”

“He accomplished so many amazing things in his life, but the two that made the greatest impact were marrying his best friend and greatest love, Cherrie, in April 2018 and the birth of his beautiful daughter, Finley, in March 2021,” they continued. “Trevor loved his two girls more than anything in the world and made it a point to make sure everyone knew, too.”

Jones appeared on Season 8 of Patti Stanger’s dating reality show, which followed her as she attempted to pair people living in luxury with a potential love interest. Jones, a successful businessman, was paired with Pratt, and the two appeared to have a good time on their date but ultimately didn’t take things to another level outside the show.

Jones and his Flex Watches business was also featured on CNBC’s reality show The Profit, on which it was partially acquired by investor Marcus Lemonis, who made them a deal offering $400,000 for 40% of Flex Watches’ equity at the end of Jones’ episode. Jones and his partner agreed on their episode to the deal.