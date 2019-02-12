‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestant Lolo Jones Opens up to Housemates About Being a Virgin

As the remaining Celebrity Big Brother houseguests looked back on their time inside the Big Brother house, fans got a glimpse into Lolo Jones’ decision to remain a virgin until marriage.

Former Celebrity Big Brother finalist Mark McGrath paid a visit to the houseguests during Monday night’s episode, encouraging the current houseguests to reminisce on their time together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one clip, Jones opened up to roommates Tamar Braxton and Natalie Eva Marie about why she chose to stay a virgin.

After Braxton asked Jones why she was still single, Jones first cited her busy schedule as an Olympic athlete, revealing she’s dated other athletes as well as men from different professional fields, all with no luck.

“Another reason why I’m probably single is because I’ve never had sex and guys do not want to wait for girls,” she revealed to Braxton and Marie, who were shocked.

“I’m waiting ’til marriage,” she explained. “That’s ended a lot of relationships.”

The Olympic bobsledder and hurdler told her roommates that her decision has “ended a lot of relationships.”

“A lot of [her exes] either think I’m lying, so then they hang out and then they’re like, ‘Oh, she was telling the truth.’ Or there’s the ones that think it’s a challenge,” she said.

Ever the devil’s advocate, Braxton asked, “What if you marry him and [the sex is] just not good? What are you going to do?” She later noted that she thought Jones’ decision was “amazing.”

“Well, for me, it’s gonna be good, ’cause I don’t have a comparison,” Jones said.

Comedian Tom Green, who was eliminated after Marie on Friday night’s double eviction episode, talked about the “intensity” of the reality show following his exit.

“I knew that people are competitive and we’ve got some incredible athletes in there, and some amazing people, and I know everybody wanted to win,” Green explained to Entertainment Tonight. “But just the real intensity of this desire to win really got pretty wild. Hat’s off to everyone in there.”

He said he learned a lot about human nature while inside the house, cut off from any outside contact.”It’s sort of just the way people moved amongst each other and towards each other,” he explained.

“When you’re not the HOH [Head of Household], people will let their true feelings towards you be seen. If they don’t think you’re going to win the HOH again, they all of a sudden are against you and not smiling as much or at all. And then suddenly when you win the competition again, and surprise, you’re the HOH again, all of a sudden, they’re very friendly again,” he continued. “So you sort of see this hot and cold thing. Every day was almost like whiplash.”

“It was great. I take that as a takeaway, as a positive thing. I learned a lot about life and being a human being,” he said.

The season finale for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition airs Wednesday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.