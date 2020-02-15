‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Says Ben Affleck Must ‘Get Bored’ of Dating ’20-Somethings’

Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger opened up on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast and revealed that she’s seen actor Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya “a million f—ing times.” Even though she called out the Argo actor, he called himself out on it as well. She didn’t stop there though, she continued to explain why she believes he married ex-wife Jennifer Garner calling her “the catch of all catches” and suggested what kind of woman he needs to find in order to stay in a successful relationship.

‘He’s on Raya. I’ve seen him a million f—ing times on Raya,” the 58-year-old revealed. “There’s a reason he married Jennifer Garner. … she’s a mother to him. She’s the catch of all catches.”

However, the 47-year-old did confirm that he was in fact on Raya saying, “HA, you got me. I’m dating,” before he immediately shifted the conversation back towards his charitable efforts with The Midnight Mission which is an organization that “helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help,” he said. “Raya, you in? Who else is with me?”

It’s no secret Affleck has battled with alcoholism for years. Just under a year ago, he spoke with NBC’s Hoda Kotb saying he’s not ashamed to discuss his addiction to alcohol saying “it’s part of my life.”

“It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic,” he admitted. “It’s part of my life. It’s something that I deal with. It doesn’t have to sort of subsume my whole identity and being everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at.”

He added, “I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that … it’s about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people — we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.”

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years, then finalized their divorce in 2018 three years after they separated and share daughters Violet, 14 and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 7. Since his divorce from the actress, he’s had an on-again-off-again relationship with Lindsay Shookus and has been linked to Shauna Sexton, a Playboy model.

“He has to realize that he’s going for these 20-somethings that he gets bored with, he needs to find someone in the middle,” Stanger explained. “Who has the nurturing mother [side], but also knows I’m not going to put up with your s—t. … He hasn’t found a boundaries girl whose got spine. I would say someone 38-40.”