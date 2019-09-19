Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Posts ‘Goodfellas’ Photo in Celebration of ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Prison Release

Lauren Sorrentino is channeling Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas on the day of husband Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s release from federal prison. The Jersey Shore star was released on Thursday morning following an eight-month stint in the federal facility on tax evasion charges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_sorrentino) on Sep 12, 2019 at 4:28am PDT

Sorrentino shared the iconic Goodfellas photo of Bracco’s character, Karen Hill, leaning against her car waiting on husband Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta, on his own prison release date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mood,” Sorrentino captioned the cheeky post.

Fans went wild for it, taking to the comments section to celebrate Mike’s freedom.

“pleaseeee have someone film the whole thing or go live,” one Instagram user wrote. “cant wait to see this. you guys did it!!!”

“I hope you got some funfettis waiting for him!” another said.

“Welp. My heart is so happy for you guys today is an amazing day go get your man!!!!” someone else wrote.

“Go get your man girl,” one person said.

Sorrentino has stayed positive throughout Mike’s eight-month sentence, telling Us Weekly in April that the couple was “stronger than ever.”

“We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week,” she said.

Mike’s Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joked on a recent Instagram post of Lauren’s that she was “ready for baby making.”

“Dayummmm somebody’s ready for baby makin,” Polizzi commented on Sorrentino’s fitness post on Wednesday along with a string of fire emojis.

According to Radar Online, MTV cameras were present at the facility in Otisville, New York, and filming his release, meaning Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans can likely expect to see footage of the highly-anticipated moment on the next season of the series.

Mike was sentenced to eight months in October 2018 after pleading guilty that January. He admitted to abstaining from paying the full amount he owed in taxes. While Mike received eight months, his older brother, Marc, was slapped with a two-year sentence for his participation in the felony. The siblings had received nearly $9 million upon falsifying their taxes.

When Mike entered prison, he tweeted that “the comeback is always greater than the Setback.” He also tweeted his address in prison so that he could receive fan mail.

Upon his release, he tweeted, “Turn up we free !!!” He has since spent the morning retweeting friends who are happy for the star.

He told E! News that he and Sorrentino “are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”