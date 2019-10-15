Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sends ‘Positive Vibes’ to Joe Giudice After Fans Notice Something Major About the Pair

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently shared that he is sending “positive vibes” to Joe Giudice, after fans noticed something major about the two reality TV stars. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Giudice recently returned to Italy — following a 41-month prison sentence and subsequent detainment by ICE — and his daughter Gia took to Instagram to share a photo of him as a loving gesture. Jersey Shore star Sorrentino — who was also recently released from prison — took to the comments to encourage the Giudice family, writing, “The comeback is always greater than the setback,” then adding, “Sending positive vibes.”

Notably, many fans began to comment about how much they thought the two men look alike, with one commenting, “Holy s— why does Joe Giudice look like The Situation I’m so confused.” Another fan joked, “Meanwhile in other news Joe Giudice went to prison and came out Mike Sorrentino…”

Regarding Giudice’s current whereabouts, his family lawyer James Leonard issued a statement to Us Weekly, explaining, “He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe. We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

Giudice was originally sentenced to deportation in October 2018, but has been attempting to appeal the sentence. It was recently agreed that he would travel to Italy and wait out the answer of his appeal there, after being denied the possibility of waiting for the determination with his family in the United States.

As far as Sorrentino’s new life on the outside, he recently sat down with his Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast co-host Joey Camasta to share a little about what is going on for him now.

“I feel fantastic. I lost 40 pounds in this process. I’m reunited with my beautiful wife,” he shared. “Working on the No. 1 TV show on MTV! I’m grateful and taking advantage of every moment, every conversation, every meal and just living my best life.”

He also revealed that he watched Jersey Shore episodes while in prison, saying, “I was blessed to shoot a lot of TV before I went into prison. So while I was in prison, I was on TV every Thursday with a smile on my face, like, ‘Oh, look, there’s my wedding.’ There were a number of TVs there.”

He continued, “You had to get permission from some of the guys that had been in there for years and years and years and be like, ‘Listen, can I watch the TV show that I’m on tonight on Thursday night?’”

At this time, there is no word on when Giudice will find out the ruling on his deportation appeal.

