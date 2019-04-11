Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reportedly Plays Scrabble in Prison With Fyre Festival Head Billy McFarland

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reportedly plays Scrabble in prison with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland.

Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore castmates Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show and shared the surprising news.

“They play Scrabble together,” DelVecchio said, to which McCarthy replied, “Tell Mike he’s got to get as much information on the Fyre Festival. He can write two books.”

McFarland recently began a six-year prison sentence for wire fraud, and Sorrentino is serving a 24-month term on a tax evasion indictment, per Us Weekly.

Sorrentino previously shared a video of his final free moments before reporting to prison, which shows him getting into an SUV and then making the drive up to the facility he is being held at.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback, stay tuned,” a caption on the post read in part.

Sorrentino has only been in prison for about three months, but his wife Lauren Pesce previously shared that he is doing well and is very grateful to all of his fans for their support.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love [and] support. We speak everyday [and] he’s doing great,” Pesce wrote in a series of tweets on Jan. 17.

“He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” the 34-year-old added.

“Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael [and] Lauren Sorrentino.”

Following Pesce’s messages, it was revealed that Sorrentino is scheduled to be released from prison on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.