Michael Lohan Slams ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Ex Dina Lohan, Threatens Legal Action

While Dina Lohan competes inside the Celebrity Big Brother house for the $250,000 grand prize, her ex-husband Michael Lohan is gearing up to take legal action against her for the $100,000 participation paycheck she’ll take home.

It appears that Lohan’s ex-husband is not pleased with what she’s been saying about him inside the house, in front of the 24/7 cameras and live feeds.

“From the time Dina told me she was going on Celebrity Big Brother, I was rooting for her, but when she brought me into the show to make herself look like a victim, I draw the line,” Michael Lohan said Tuesday to The Blast, who reports that Dina Lohan alleged while inside the house that Michael Lohan left her in financial turmoil following their divorce.

“With regard to money, I bought her house,” Michael Lohan said, adding that “When we divorced I gave her the house for the kids … I gave it all to her for the kids but it came back to bite her in the ass because she kept the kids from me.”

Michael Lohan said he has been on good terms with Dina for the past few years, claiming that he has been financially supporting her, and that “Whenever there’s a problem, she calls me.” He also said that he’s in charge of construction going on at Dina’s home during her time in the Big Brother house.

He said that he prefers Dina wouldn’t discuss him at all on the CBS reality show but admitted that if she does bring him up, he wants her to “be honest.”

“I still have a $100,000 judgement on her and I never pursued it because she’s so broke,” he continued, “But after this, the network and production company will be getting a call from my lawyers. If she keeps up the antic.”

However, Michael said that if and when he gets the money he claims Dina owes him, he won’t keep it for himself. “When I get it, I’ll donate the money to a charity for addiction,” he said.

Michael and Dina Lohan were married from 1985 to 2005, when Dina Lohan filed for divorce. They reached a divorce settlement in August 2007 and the divorce was finalized in November 2007. They share four children: daughters Lindsay Lohan and Aliana and sons Michael Jr. and Dakota. Michael is also dad to Ashley Horn, whom he fathered while separated from Dina Lohan in 1988.

Michael married former reporter Kate Major in October 2014, with whom he shares sons Landon and Logan. Major filed for legal separation in 2015 and their divorce is still ongoing.

Dina Lohanremains as one of the final five contestants remaining in the Celebrity Big Brother house. She competed for the Head of Household competition during Monday night’s episode, although the final results have not yet aired. Also competing are Olympian Lolo Jones, retired NFL star Ricky Williams, singer Tamar Braxton and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

The season finale of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition airs live on CBS on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.