‘Gypsy Sisters’ Star Arrested for Coupon Scam

Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley is in trouble again!

The TLC star was arrested Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky on a warrant, reports TMZ. She was booked for theft by deception, criminal possession of forged instrument and unlawful access to a computer, according to documents obtained by the publication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources later said Stanley and her husband pulled off a massive coupon scheme at Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us, using counterfeit coupons to purchase $18,000 worth of items.

Both of them were booked under the same charges and are being held on $13,000 bail.

Stanley, who is known as the black sheep of her family, is no stranger to the police.

In 2014, she and her sister were reportedly arrested for a similar coupon scam at a North Carolina Target, and in 2015 she and her former husband were arrested after an argument led to the death of the reality TV personality’s dog.

According to TMZ, Stanley was found “beat up in the street” after arguing over the rent with her ex-husband Randall Scott Vuncannon.

Stanley told police her husband “went crazy, picked up the dog and slung her across the kitchen as hard as he could.”

They went inside and found a small dog dead in the living room. Vuncannon was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Photo credit: Lake Charles Correction Center