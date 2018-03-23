Mel B Wears Out-of-This-World Jumpsuit to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Taping

Mel B dressed for the Pasadena rain — and for the future — in a galactic-style jumpsuit and a pair of statement heels on Thursday.

TMZ reports that the Spice Girls alum showed off the futuristic one-piece on her way to film America’s Got Talent in her sixth season on the judging panel.

Mel B rocked the hot pink and blue skin-tight jumpsuit, which came complete with a hood, and paired the style with a pair of white leather heeled booties from Rihanna’s Fenty Puma line.

The interesting fashion choice comes after the pop icon stepped out on Tuesday in a pink patterned jacket that featured crown appliqués and some lyrics from Spice Girls hit “Wannabe,” as well as her nickname in the band: Scary Spice.

The 42-year-old’s custom Spice Girls ensemble may have been commissioned to help the band member promote the group’s upcoming project, though they have remained tight-lipped on what they are planning.

All five Spice Girls — Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C — thrilled fans when they reunited in February for secret discussions at Halliwell’s house in London alongside their former manager Simon Fuller.

The women shared a photo from the meet-up and issued a statement to tease their impending project.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the statement read.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations,” they added.

While excited fans speculated that the “Spice Up Your Life” singers were planning a reunion tour, Beckham shut down those rumors.

“I’m not going on tour,” Beckham said in an interview with British Vogue. “The girls aren’t going on tour.”

“It was so great to see the girls,” Beckham added. “We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely. There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

Mel B shared later in February that the group had been invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, so they may have gotten together to discuss a performance for the newlyweds.

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was for a performance during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony.