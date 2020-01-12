Meghan McCain Reportedly Skips Taping of ‘The View’ for ‘Personal Reasons’ Amid Ongoing Drama

Meghan McCain’s seat at the table on The View seems to mired in uncertainty these days. Reports spread earlier in the week that McCain had been shunned by her fellow co-hosts, with no contact with them off the air. According to Page Six, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman are not talking to the controversial host.

“They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now,” a source told the outlet, adding that intended on-air ally Huntsman has stopped speaking to her.

On top of that, McCain reportedly has a “lone wolf” attitude and is causing trouble for production amid all of the drama, division and tension.

“It has been really hostile between Whoopi and Meghan all season, and neither one of the ladies cares to hide their feelings. The negativity has been present since last season and it trickles down to the staffers that work with them,” a source told Us Weekly.

Amid all of this, McCain has now reportedly skipped a taping of the show on Thursday after the initial reports broke. According to Page Six, the controversial co-host and daughter of late Senator John McCain had scheduled a personal day on Friday but her absence Thursday surprised those at the show.

Amid her personal day, McCain posted to Twitter and dropped a little shade that seemed to reference the week’s reports.

Heading into the weekend to do my lone wolf shit like… 🐺 pic.twitter.com/aEpEf1XIXc — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 10, 2020

As sources have indicated, many do not want McCain on the show. A petition started years prior has caught some attention again and is currently above 7,800 signatures calling for her exit from the daytime talk series.

It follows a heated period on-the-air for McCain, including a surprising moment where she was quieted by co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

“Girl! Please stop talking! Please stop talking right now!” Goldberg told McCain, prompting her to fall silent on the show but not on social media. The Oscar-winning comedian addressed the incident on the next episode, attempting to smooth over the perception of their relationships.

“We’re just going to do a little clean up before we doing anything. Things get heated on this show,” Goldberg said. “If you watch this show, you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate. Sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be, that’s just the way it is”

While Goldberg closed out saying the women don’t have “butcher knives” held on each other under the table, the latest reports seem to indicate the opposite is true.