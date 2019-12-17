Meghan McCain Reacts to ‘The View’ Whoopi Goldberg Drama With ‘Game of Thrones’ Tweet

Meghan McCain has taken to Twitter to react to the recent drama she found herself in with her The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg. In a new post, McCain dropped a Game of Thrones tweet that features a GIF of Daenerys Targaryen with one of her dragons. In the caption, McCain issued a cheerful “good morning” to all the “conservative ‘girls’” who choose to make their voices heard. The tweet comes after McCain and Goldberg had a tiff on Monday’s episode.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

During the episode, the panel of co-hosts were having a debate over the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. McCain stated she believes Democrats will ultimately be hurt by the lengthy process, though her co-hosts all seemed to disagree. “My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View co-host,” McCain eventually said, defending her position.

“My job is to analyze the politics of it and,” she started to add, but was interrupted by Sunny Hostin. McCain asked her to “Let me finish, I let you talk,” but then Goldberg appeared to try to go to commercial. McCain seemed to take offense to this and asked, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

“Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now,” Goldberg heatedly replied, to which McCain hit back, “No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show.” Goldberg then responded, “I’m okay with that, if you’re going to behave like this,” prompting McCain to defend herself yet again, by saying, “I’m not behaving like anything. I’m trying to show conservative perspective.”

Many people have since commented on McCain’s tweet, but it seems as if she continues to find more critics than supporters, in this particular situation.

“I mean… comparing yourself to a tv character who’s (sic) arc resulted in her committing war crimes, and burning innocent women and children alive… seems like an unusual choice for the daughter of a former POW… but hey, who am I to judge,” one person wrote.

“If you would calmly speak your mind and not interrupt people maybe that would be better received,” someone else offered.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.