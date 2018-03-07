Meghan McCain Reacts to ‘The Bachelor’ Final Decision

On Tuesday night, The Bachelor concluded one of its most lackluster seasons yet, save for the finale episode in which Arie Luyendyk Jr. and ABC shamelessly exploited Becca Kufrin‘s emotions as Luyendyk broke up with her to get back together with runner-up Lauren Burnham, with the 36-year-old delivering the news as cameras rolled.

Social media naturally exploded over the whole thing, with the overall theme being that Luyendyk is the worst and Kufrin deserves better.

Chiming in on the debacle was Meghan McCain, who dragged the show for sending Kufrin home in the middle seat of a plane.

They put Becca through all this hell and then sent her back home in a middle seat?!? #AftertheFinalRose — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 7, 2018

“They put Becca through all this hell and then sent her back home in a middle seat?!?” she tweeted.

When Burnham came out to profess her love for Luyendyk, McCain, like America, was not pleased.

“What the hell am I watching – Lauren just took him back that quickly?” McCain wrote. “I repeat, what the hell am I watching.”

What the hell am I watching – Lauren just took him back that quickly? I repeat, what the hell am I watching. #AfterTheFinalRose — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 7, 2018

She also had thoughts about show host Chris Harrison, who seemed to be immensely enjoying himself as the spectacle unfolded.

“All I will say is @chrisbharrison could moderate a presidential debate in the future – he is quite good at breaking down intense situations and trying to get to the bottom of things,” McCain mused. She’s not wrong, although a presidential debate would likely contain the word “journey” far less than any episode of The Bachelor.

All I will say is @chrisbharrison could moderate a presidential debate in the future – he is quite good at breaking down intense situations and trying to get to the bottom of things. #AftertheFinalRose — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 7, 2018

The 33-year-old finished things off by despairing that Luyendyk also hails from the great state of Arizona.

“I CANNOT STAND the fact that this guy Ari is from my home state,” she wrote. “Way to represent Arizona, bro.”

I CANNOT STAND the fact that this guy Ari is from my home state. Way to represent Arizona, bro. #AftertheFinalRose — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 7, 2018

