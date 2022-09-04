Could We See Meghan Markle on 'Real Housewives' After Alum's Criticism?

Meghan Markle seems to have countless critics with knives to her back at any given moment. If it isn't Royal Family experts, it's politicians or it's commenters or it's fellow celebrities. Most recently, Bethany Frankel of Real Housewives of New York fame once again added Markle to her list of gripes.

"I want to separate myself from the royal family. I was treated horribly..." Frankel says on her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel. "I want my privacy, but I want my podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special."

Frankel compared Markle to a Real Housewives star, stepping away and continuing to comment on the show or the situation. "She's very much like a Housewife in that she can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant. If she were on the show, the producers would say, 'Stop talking about security and the state of Frogmore cottage. It's not relatable,'" Frankel continued. "Most people don't have a security detail so while that may be a real concern for you, it's just not something that really is gonna play to this audience."

The reality alum clearly isn't a fan, joining a growing club that seems to resent the former Suits star and wife to Prince Harry. Frankel even says as much during her podcast tirade.

"I think people don't like Meghan Markle because I think she talks down to other people. I think she's sanctimonious," Frankel added. "I think there's this subtext of elevation. She's up there, we're down here. She just has institutional knowledge on life and has experienced more than any of us. She's been compared to Nelson Mandela. She's very self important."

Markle has no shortage of critics, especially in the wake of her sitdown interview with Oprah Winfrey following her departure from the Royal Family. Her own family has often lashed out at her or used her to cash in through interviews and stories about the former duchess. Frankel could be doing the same with her comments, but that was not a topic the former Real Housewives star discussed. Plus it is not the first time that Frankel has spoken out about Markle, tweeting a response to her Oprah interview.

Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

"Let it go, Elsa. Move forward, create change in the future and leave that family behind because it's only creating more drama for your husband [Prince Harry]," Frankel said in her podcast. Despite critics, Markle is still wildly popular with plenty of supporters.

A recent example is the debut of her podcast with Spotify in the top spot, knocking Joe Rogan from his perch. Could Markle be the next major name to join the Housewives franchise or would that be worse than the Royal Family?