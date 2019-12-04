Meghan King Edmonds Defends Letting Her 3-Year-Old Sleep in a Crib

Meghan King Edmonds isn’t letting mommy shamers shake her decision to allow 3-year-old daughter Aspen to sleep in her crib! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star initially took to Instagram Tuesday with a photo of the toddler all cozied up in her sleep sack and crib, writing in the caption, “She asked me to tell a story about a baby and then Christmas lights.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Dec 3, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

But commenters were quick to make note of Aspen’s younger accommodations, with one writing, “Think that cutie is out growing her crib [laughing out loud].”

Another added, “How come she sleeps in the dock a tot?”

King Edmonds was quick to tell the questioners to knock it off, clarifying her little one’s use of the crib in an update to the caption.

“Yep she’s in her crib,” she began. “She climbs out when she wants and occasionally sleeps in her toddler bed but tonight Baby Alive had already claimed the (not-so-coveted) bed so AK opted for her too-small sleep sack, dock-a-tot, and wayyyy too small round crib. Because this girl is a firecrackin individual and I challenge any of you to challenge her.”

Her defense of her decision to humor her toddler earned the RHOC alum plenty of praise from her followers.

“You are such a great mom,” one wrote. “Keep up the great work and stay strong.”

Another added, “Is she still in her crib and a sleep sack? I love that! I get so much crap from people from my 2.5 yr old being in both.”

It’s been a tough time for the Bravo personality after her husband, Jim Edmonds, filed for divorce after five years of marriage in October amid rumors that he had cheated on her with one of their nannies. While Jim called the accusation “dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful” to Us Weekly, Meghan told the outlet of his denial, “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

