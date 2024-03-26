Mauricio Umansky Reunites With Former 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater

Mauricio Umansky didn't frown one bit when he reunited with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater. They met up backstage at the DWTS Live 2024 tour Slater is currently hosting. In an Instagram post, Slater couldn't contain herself, captioning a photo: "So happy to see @mumansky18 last night at the DWTS tour 😆😆😆😆 ahhhh super grateful that we were partnered on the show, if you met him you already know he's just the best," followed by, "Annnnnd he stole the show just by being in the audience 😂😂😂😂."

The two were paired for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. They were eliminated during "Monster Night." But it appears their chemistry on the dance floor translated off stage, especially after Umansky's separation from his wife, Kyle Richards, was announced. Their split, and Richards' hesitation to speak about the details, played out on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But for those wondering the status of Umanksy's love life, he says his interest in dating is minimal. Talking with E! News about the second season of Buying Beverly Hills, he said he's good on the dating front and is focused on healing and getting to know himself.

"I'm spending a lot of time by myself and kind of getting to learn myself and enjoy myself," Umansky said. Regarding his separation from Richards, he says he's taking it "one day at a time." He is also diving into work at his real estate firm, The Agency. "I've been enjoying that process. I'm not in a rush to do anything at the moment. Not in a rush—period. I am enjoying the journey, and I'm learning from myself."

Richards is reportedly dating country singer Morgan Wade. Though she says they're just friends, her co-stars and fans believe otherwise. At the reunion special, Richards was hesitant to answer whether she'd date Wade.