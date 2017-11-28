Matt Roloff Shares the Best Part About Coming Home After Traveling

Best part of getting home after being away for a few days??? You guessed it!!! Grandpa happiness A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

Little People, Big World cast member Matt Roloff recently shared a photo to Instagram declaring what the “best part of getting home after being away for a few days” is.

“You guessed it!!! Grandpa happiness,” Roloff wrote on the photo posted of himself with his baby grandson Jackson Kyle Roloff.

Jackson was born at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12. He weighed in at 9 pounds 1 ounce and is 20.5 inches long. He is a dwarf like his father, Zach Roloff, and his grandparents.

Many of Matt’s followers took to sharing loving comments on his post.

“He is so adorable! Babies are such a blessing,” one follower wrote.

“Great picture Matt, what a very cute baby. But then again after all he is a Roloff LOL,” said another.

“Oh Matt look at that smile. Jackson is so cute I’d like to speak from most of us and say we love this little guy,” a fan wrote.

“Wow look at those two dudes … you guys get more handsome all the time,” still another person said.