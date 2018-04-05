New Matt Roloff Video Addresses ‘Family Tension’ Rumors

Matt Roloff’s latest video with granddaughter Ember is not only adorable, but putting to rest rumors that the Little People, Big World family is wracked with tension over his divorce from ex Amy Roloff.

Roloff took to Facebook to share a sweet clip of him with his second grandchild, who was born to son Jeremy and daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff in September.

“I love this little hang out time with Ember Jean,” Roloff shared in the Facebook video.

“The back story is … Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff were in the other part of the barn doing their interviews for [Little People, Big World] and they asked me and Caryn if we would watch Ember for an hour while there we in the next room,” he said.

It might sound small, but it’s a good sign that things between Roloff’s girlfriend and the rest of his family aren’t bad, or at least that they’re getting better.

News that Roloff started dating Chandler, the former Roloff Farms manager, last March was shocking for Little People, Big World fans and the Roloff family themselves.

While it’s natural that Roloff’s ex would have some issues with the new couple, there were also reports that his kids were having problems with their dad’s new girlfriend.

But Roloff recently praised his son Zach and daughter-in-law Tori during the Little People, Big World premiere Tuesday for how they’re getting along with Chandler, proving to be a good sign.

Meanwhile, Amy has moved on with a beau of her own, Chris Marek, who has been getting to know her kids as their relationship grows more serious.

“I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma,” Amy told the camera during Tuesday’s premiere, adding that while she’d love to be involved in another “lifetime” relationship, she’s not counting on that just yet when it comes to Marek.

But in what she’s coined Amy’s Second Act, the 53-year-old is enjoying getting out and about with her new beau.

“I think what I like about Chris is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous,” she said. “I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Roloff.”

She continued: “With Chris it’s fun. I have a ball.”

While out playing a game of shuffleboard at a local watering hole, the two discussed going paragliding, which is when Marek suggested inviting Amy’s sons, Jeremy and Zach.

“I would like to get to know the family better,” Marek told the camera. “They’re great people, and I want them to be comfortable around me, because I’m usually hanging out at her house when they just walk in. And I want them to be OK with that, because I really like them, I respect them, and I hope they feel the same.”

“I’m definitely cautious when it comes to forcing Chris onto my kids,” Amy said. “Because Chris is definitely the new guy.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff