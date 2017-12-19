Amber Portwood’s Ex Facing Legal Problems Following Split

Matt Baier’s break-up with Amber Portwood was just the beginning of his problems.

Baier was evicted from his Las Vegas apartment in October, Radar Online uncovered Tuesday, just four months after splitting with the Teen Mom OG cast member.

In court papers Radar obtained from Las Vegas Justice Court, Baier began renting an apartment on in July 2017 for $1,195 per month, giving his landlord a security deposit of $525.

“Rental payments became delinquent on September 4, 2017 and the tenant has remained in possession without payment of rent since that date,” the eviction complaint read. “The amount of rent claimed due and delinquent is $636.”

Baier was served with a five-day rent payment notice on Sept. 14 and was given an eviction notice on Oct. 6.

The 46-year-old told the publication of the eviction, “It was a joke.”

Baier and Portwood broke up in June after their engagement devolved after his admitted drug relapse, which was chronicled on the MTV show.

He then moved back to Las Vegas, where he competed in the World Series of Poker in July and married girlfriend Jennifer Conlon in November.

Baier admitted the relationship soon after he tied the knot, adding, “She’s not a public figure. So we kept our relationship private.”

“It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We really get each other. We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way,” he explained.

Portwood accused Baier of stealing $120,000 from her during this season of Teen Mom OG.

“He told me that we could separate our bank accounts if it makes me feel good,” she said. “Within the last three years we’ve been together, tallying everything up, it’s been $120,000 that I have no clue where it’s went. We’re not engaged and I feel like he’s a pathological liar.”

